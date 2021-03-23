Maiden half century for Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall scored his maiden Test century, getting to the feat in just 62 deliveries with eight fours and two sixes

By Neto Baptiste

There was a maiden Test half century for spinner Rahkeem Cornwallwho ended the second day’s play not out on 60 off 79 deliveries, as West Indies closed day two against Sri Lanka on 268 for eight, a lead of 99 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground located at North Sound.

The Antiguan slammed nine fours and two sixes with a strike rate of 75.95 to lead the home team’s batting and leave them in good stead going into day three of the contest. Cornwall’s 50 had earlier come off just 62 deliveries with eight fours and two sixes.

Joshua Da Silva contributed with 46 off 124 balls while Kyle Mayers and John Campbell contributed with 45 and 42 runs respectively. Nkrumah Bonner added 31 to the total.

Suranga Lakmal was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, claiming five for 45 in 24 overs with nine maidens.

On Sunday, all-rounder Jason Holder picked up five for 27 in 17.4 overs to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 169. Kemar Roach had three for 47 in 16 overs while Cornwall picked up one for 25 in 14 overs.

Lahiru Thirimanne top scored for Sri Lanka with 70 off 180 deliveries while there was a contribution of 32 from Niroshan Dickwella.