Maiden flies into Cape Town with Antiguan sailor aboard

by Zoë Carlton

In 1989/90 the then male-dominated sailing world was shaken up by Tracy Edwards in her yacht Maiden, when she led the first all-female crew to compete in the notoriously difficult Whitbread Round the World Race.

The Briton’s 21st century mission is to sail around the world raising awareness and support for girls who yearn for an education. In 2021, Edwards reached out to Junella King and Alesea Charles at Antigua and Barbuda’s National Sailing Academy inviting them to join the boat.

Now, King has re-joined Maiden, as she tackles another round-the-world race; this time the McIntyre Ocean Globe, billed as an eight-month adventure around the world. It was created in the spirit of the 1973 Whitbread Round the World Race and marks the 50th anniversary of the original event.

King, only 22, is one of the Caribbean’s quiet heroes. She has sailed Optimist dinghies and 69F foils in the Star Sailors League to name but a few of her achievements. In the Ocean Globe, she is the youngest Black woman to enter a world sailing race. As she points out “it was just cruising before;” this will be a tougher challenge.

This week, Maiden arrived in Cape Town after leg one of the 27,000-mile race. Spirit of Helsinki took line honours in this leg. Translated 9 continues to lead in the flyer class and International Rating Certificate (IRC) ranking, just pipping Maiden to the post.

The two have been close throughout the race, although Translated 9 led into Cape Town 70-odd nautical miles ahead. This puts Maiden currently second in flyer class, third in IRC and fourth in line honours.

At 22, Junella King (back row, third from left) is the youngest Black woman to enter a world sailing race

The flyer class is for yachts previously entered in the 1973, 1977 or 1981 Whitbread Round the World Race, or of ‘relevant’ historic significance and ‘approved’ production-built, ocean-certified, sail-training yachts.

Both boats faced high winds over the weekend, gusting 45 knots with 4-5 metre seas as they came into Cape Town. Skipper Heather Thomas described it as “not the most comfortable”. They were all, she said, “definitely looking forward to hot showers and food. Chicken wings, nachos and sushi are the things we’ve been craving.” After 42 days at sea, who can blame them?

While in port, as well as normal preparations for the next leg, Maiden has repairs to carry out, with the hydraulic pump in the back stay broken.

King said, “it was a very good trip, light winds sometimes, no wind at all in the doldrums….wind picked up at the end. It was stiff competition with Penduik and Translated 9.”

Explorer and Godspeed remain en route, facing unpredictable winds in the next few days. They are unlikely to reach Cape Town before the start of the next leg. The rules require yachts to have a mandatory minimum four-day stopover in port so they need to arrive into Cape Town by 2pm local time on November 1 to ensure starting leg two with the rest of the fleet. Leg two will take the fleet from Cape Town to Auckland and sets off on November 5.

As well as Cape Town, stopovers include Auckland, New Zealand, and Punta del Este, Uruguay, before finishing back in Southampton in April 2024. With the first leg of 7,800 miles out of the way, the boats face the next 7,250 miles to Auckland. The first boats are expected to finish December 14-23, just in time to celebrate Christmas and toast success in New Zealand.