Magistrate to return decision in Raymond Yhap case next month

Local businessman Raymond Yhap will find out whether his defence was strong enough to lead to an acquittal in just over a month.

The trial against the New Thriving restaurant boss ended yesterday with one final witness.

The defence then put forward a ‘no case’ submission and the prosecution responded.

The case was adjourned to October 13, when Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh will deliver her decision.

Yhap was charged with breaching the terms of his firearm user’s licence in August last year.

According to reports, police raided several of Yhap’s businesses, including two of his supermarkets on lower All Saints Road, in August 2020 and seized a number of items, including money, a firearm and ammunition.

As a licensed firearm holder, he is reportedly permitted to have only 60 bullets in his possession at any one time.

However, officers reportedly found 142 rounds of ammunition at one business place, and Yhap was charged accordingly.

During the trial, the prosecution attempted to prove that he had more ammunition than stipulated in firearm licence agreements, bringing several police witnesses.

The defence scrutinised the case, pointing out that each witness had a different account of how much ammunition was found.

One constable from the Forensic Evidence Recovery Unit said that she documented and labelled all the items found at Yhap’s home above the Diamond Edge Night Club.

She initially stated that she counted 152 rounds but later said it added up to 171.

A sergeant stationed at the police armoury, who is said to have received the evidence from the aforementioned constable, said he received 151 rounds which he separated according to make and type before labelling.

In his evidence, he stated the breakdown of all of the ammunition and the bullets tendered into evidence, however, not adding up to 151.

As a result, the prosecution amended the number of exhibits, changing it from 142 to 151.

In his cross examination, O’Kola grilled the witness saying “the maths not mathsing”.

A police corporal who was the final witness said that there were 142 bullets.

This apparent inconsistency was the basis of the defence’s no case submission.

The attorney accused police of “making things up as they go along”.