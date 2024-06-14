Magistrate imposes $1K fine, expresses concern over ‘distracted driving’

- Advertisement -

By Tahna Weston

[email protected]

Before imposing a $1,000 fine on a man, Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason expressed concern that distracted drivers have become endemic to Antigua and Barbuda.

The magistrate was concerned that the distraction might have been as a result of the defendant — George Marryfield — being on his cell phone.

Marryfield, 23, of Liberta appeared before Magistrate Wason in St John’s Magistrates’ Court earlier this week and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

It is alleged that Marryfield was travelling from north to south on Corn Alley on August 1 last year when he ran into the back of another vehicle travelling in front of him in the same direction.

Allegedly the young man failed to stop and collided with the victim’s vehicle that was at a standstill.

Reports are that a report of the incident was made to the police and an officer visited the scene, in the vicinity of the Salvation Army, about 11:10 p.m. and conducted investigations.

Marryfield’s explanation to the investigating officer was that he was travelling along Corn Alley when a car stopped in front of him and all he heard was “bam, bam”.

The American Airlines employee, however, told the court that the complainant came to an abrupt stop and he quickly applied his brakes, but still collided with her vehicle.

Acting Chief Magistrate Wason was curious about his response and asked him whether he was travelling too fast, was too close, or not paying attention to the traffic ahead of him.

The magistrate also inquired of Marryfield whether he was on his cell phone, adding that no one would admit to being on their phone.

Marryfield admitted that he was travelling too close behind the complainant.

He has 30 days to pay his fine or he will be imprisoned for 30 days.