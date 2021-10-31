25.2 C
St John's
Sunday, 31 October, 2021
‘Maggie’ remembered during candlelight vigil

The Customs and Excise Division held a candlelight vigil in memory of slain Customs Officer Margaret Harris on Saturday evening.

The 52-year-old woman was affectionately known as ‘Maggie’ by her colleagues.

While observing Covid-19 protocols, each person was asked to bring a candle and a candle holder.

The vigil took place at the JSC Sports Complex, not too far from where her body was found with multiple injuries in the vicinity of Wireless Road on October 15.

Police have yet to charge anyone with Harris’ murder, although a suspect in his twenties was questioned by lawmen during ongoing investigations.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913/4 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

