Macmillan launches OECS centred Social Studies textbook series for primary schools

By Theresa Goodwin

Macmillan Education Caribbean has released a series of new study material that is specifically geared towards primary school students within the OECS sub-region.

The new text ‘Footprints’ is a compilation of four Social Studies textbooks and according to Dr Cheryl Bernabe Bishop, a Grenadian Educator, the title is not only relevant to the Caribbean, but it paints a distinctive picture of the Caribbean’s heritage and culture.

The educator for over two decades, will on November 2, 2021, discuss in detail how Footprints will add to the complement of text for Caribbean youth, via a webinar presentation to regional teachers, other education officials and parents.

“This new text will set a paradigm shift in terms of 21st century education. For quite a long time most of what the curriculum offered was around for a very long time and we are still doing things the same way. With the 21st century will need to look at the dynamics of teaching and learning and ensure our students are at the core and this is what this series Footprints will be doing,”

She added that previous texts in the subject area were very limited, lack depth and were not student centred.

According to Dr Bishop “Footprints – the term itself is meaningful and really gives an endurable mark on the child’s mind. It’s truly a signature of our ancestors – from the early arrivals to the coming of the Europeans.

“The richness of Caribbean culture must never be erased from our people and so, what I am going to be explaining to our teachers, parents and students is if we can teach them about their cultural heritage from the primary level then we are off to a good start,” Dr Bishop said.

The educator also pointed out that specifically for the OECS education model, Footprints will support both teachers and students on summative and formative platforms, where the teacher becomes more of a facilitator rather a modest means of “talk and chalk”, and the students lean more towards the achievement of independent cooperative learning.

The four student books are supported by free online Teacher’s Guides.

The upcoming webinar is open to all teachers across the Caribbean and runs twice on November 2.

The first discussion will take place at 7:00am, with participants registering through the following online portal: https://macmillanic.clickmeeting.com/primary-social-studies-for-the- caribbean-footprints-time-slot-1/register.