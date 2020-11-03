Mack, Frederick Receive National Awards For Contribution To Sports

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Former International cricket umpire, Clancy Mack, and former national cricketer and coach, Keith Frederick, were amongst those receiving National Awards during the Independence Awards Ceremony held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Sunday [Independence Day].

Both Mack and Frederick were awarded “Officer, The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH) for their distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of sports.

Speaking with Observer media, Mack said he was honoured to have received the illustrious award.

“I feel humbled and certainly the work speaks for itself, and I am greatful it has been recognised so I just want to say thanks to all of the individuals who made it possible. I felt very humbled and I certainly will continue to do my part as far as sports is concerned in Antigua, so I am still very much involved as well,” he said.

Mack, who was also a football referee and coach, stood in a single One Day International (ODI) game back in2001, but has performed duties in a number of regional and national matches.

Meanwhile, Frederick who played for the senior national team and Combined Islands, could not contain his emotions, adding that he was extremely happy when he first received the news.

“I am feeling so elated, I got goosepimples and all of the congratulation messages coming in, and last night when I reached home, my Facebook page was [going crazy] and I am overwhelmed. It was a feeling of me finally receiving something I was looking forward to, but something that I really deserve because of the hard work I have put in over the years and making sure I helped a lot of the young guys, male and female, it was just really a joy,” he said.

Frederick was a key figure behind the country’s drive to prepare the Antigua Recreation Grounds for cricket in 2009 after the second Test between West Indies and England was abandoned after 10 balls because of an unfit outfield at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. Both coaches and former players worked within the sports ministry for many years, imparting their knowledge to the country’s young talents.