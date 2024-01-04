Lucky resident wins electric vehicle in raffle

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

One lucky man was yesterday named the winner of an electric SUV in the Department of the Environment’s (DOE) raffle.

Crispin Thomas’ name was pulled by a student of the Victory Centre, one of the organisations that assisted in the raffle which saw over 3,000 entries.

Winning second place was someone who only identified themselves as Anna-Maria from Parham, winning a GW lawnmower valued at $715, whilst third place was snagged by Cortez Osbourne who received a STIHL lawnmower valued at $500.

In fourth place was Quincey Stone who won an EGO leaf-blower valued at $280, and in fifth place was Brandon Browne from Parham winning a STIHL hedge-trimmer valued at $250.

All items won are electric, as is the direction being advocated for by the DOE.

The raffle served as a means to encourage persons to participate in a Transport Survey and Expenditure Survey to gather information relevant to assisting with the country’s transition to electric vehicles.

Minister of Environment, Sir Molwyn Joseph, spoke to the need to reduce emissions and consumption of fossil fuels, especially after the success of the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund at the recent UN climate summit COP28.

He reminded the youth who took part in the event to encourage their elders to work towards climate change efforts, so as to preserve their own future. Scientists predict that within just 15 years we could reach an irreversible state, leaving Antigua vastly different from the island of a generation ago.

The ministry has begun work to implement charging stations around the island for ease of access, encouraging churches, schools and private businesses to offer the service to the public.

This project aims to facilitate commercial drivers such as taxis and bus drivers who may require frequent charging, as well as create greater access to charging stations to the over 1,000 government vehicles that they hope to eventually convert to electric vehicles.

Despite the dependence on the grid, electric vehicles are significantly more efficient than their fossil fuel counterparts, consuming 20 percent less energy, making them a considerably more environmentally friendly form of transportation.

Furthermore, the cost of charging an electric vehicle can be half that of refuelling with gas, according to DOE Director Diann Black-Lane.

The fear of them running out of energy was also marked as unfounded, due to Antigua’s small size allowing for a fully charged battery to last days of travel.

The DOE also shared their intentions to work towards implementing further solar and wind power options, including at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where they will also be implementing charging stations that will be available to the public.

Proceeds from the raffle went towards a number of NGOs that assisted with the initiative including JCI Antigua, Rotary Club of Antigua, Rotaract Club of Antigua, Victory Centre, and Macedonia Community Development and Support Services Inc.

With the success of the raffle, the DOE intends to raffle a further three electric vehicles in 2024.