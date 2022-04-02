LPC’s World Autism Awareness Day message

President of Little People of the Caribbean (Lpc), Youth and Persons Living with Disabilities Advocate Juante Kirby Statement on Autism Awareness Day. Under the Theme: “Inclusive Quality Education for All”

Saturday 2nd April, 2022

Each year, people around the world take time to observe the millions of people living with autism. On this day

I speak out against discrimination and stereotyping and celebrate the diversity of our global community.

This disorder can strike anyone, anywhere. Our responsibility, as a community — as a single human family– is to respond with care and commitment.

Too often, people with autism and other disabilities are stigmatized. We must counter such discrimination at every turn. Our approach must be the precise opposite: mainstreaming by integrating children in regular education settings, and by creating job opportunities that make use of the strengths of people with autism and other disabilities.

On World Autism Awareness Day, I offer my support and respect to all those on the autism spectrum. Because the world benefits when persons with autism succeed, so it is very important we must ensure our health care and education systems work for them.

I believe that through disability awareness and Inclusive Quality Education for All the misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding those with disabilities and autism can be brought to the forefront. With these gone, attitudes and behaviors become more positive and impactful. Digging deeper to create a better understanding is a powerful way to raise awareness.

Today, let us celebrate our differences — but let us also acknowledge our responsibilities to each other and move forward as one.

God bless!!!