Lovell resigns, but party holds on

The sitting political leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, resigned from his post.

Party insiders confirmed that his resignation was then taken to the floor of the General Council and was rejected by the group moments ago.

The insiders say about 90 percent or more voted to reject his resignation.

This means, that despite wanting to give up the post, he will remain the party leader at least until there is a change at the November convention, slated for the 17th and 18th.

It’s already known that his colleague and leader of the opposition in the Senate, Richard Lewis, will be vying for leadership then.

On March 21 this year, the UPP’s Jamal Pringle was the only one to win a seat out of 17 candidates – leaving the UPP with two less seats than it had in 2014. He’s the current leader of the opposition (UPP) in the Lower House.

There was a major split of party stalwarts on the journey to that last election, with several of them joining to form and run on the ticket of a new party, the Democratic National Alliance, which itself failed to win a seat this year.

The ruling Antigua Barbuda Labour Party won 15 seats, one more than it did in 2014.