Loved ones mourn 25-year-old Jermaine Browne, A&B’s latest road fatality

The family and friends of 25-year-old Coolidge resident, Jermaine Browne, are mourning his passing, after the young man was involved in an accident late Tuesday on the Sir George Walter Highway.

According to the police, Browne was heading south at around 11.15pm when he apparently lost control of his Toyota Vitz and ran off the western side of the road, colliding with a wire fence before hitting and breaking a wooden utility pole.

He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead soon after.

A slew of posts have since been made to Browne’s Facebook page, with a number of loved ones expressing their disbelief of a “life lost too soon”, and many sharing touching memories of their time together.

Browne’s death brings the number of road fatalities recorded in Antigua and Barbuda since the start of the year to three.

Lashauna Bridgen, 29, of Yorks died in hospital after apparently being hit by a car on January 20. Six days later, 16-year-old Azorae Pennant of Roman Hill died after his bicycle was involved in a collision on Tyrells Main Road.