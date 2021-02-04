Loss of a ‘great soul’ Tyrone Mason

The nation of Antigua and Barbuda mourns the passing of Tyrone Mason, world-renowned saxophonist, and scion of the legendary Oscar Mason family. May our National Treasure rest in peace.

A “great soul” and “excellent musician” are among the accolades pouring in for noted saxophonist Tyrone ‘Scaly’ Mason, son of the late cultural icon Oscar Mason, who died yesterday.

The Department of Culture released a statement of condolence, saying the country was once again bidding farewell to one of its most extraordinary talents.

“His contribution to music here in Antigua and Barbuda, and especially his involvement with Carnival, left an indelible mark on the many productions that he participated in and paved the way as a leading saxophonist and musician,” it said.

“He was a member of the Mason Brothers Band, All Star Band and other bands that have provided musical support to calypso and soca artistes for many decades.

“Antigua and Barbuda, the region and the world has lost another great soul,” it added.

Tributes also came in from Mason’s long-time friend and fellow musician, Calypsonian Trevor “King Zacari” King.

“Since I started singing he had been around,” King recalled fondly. “He was very approachable, always humble, he never showed me a bad face.

“He will be very much missed from the musical fraternity of Antigua and Barbuda.”

King added that what Mason may have lacked in his knowledge of musical theory, “once he grasped the music, no one could play like him”.

Mason is said to have been taught his art by his father at a very young age.

Well-known local guitarist Buell Bart said he would miss Mason very much.

“I always enjoyed our interactions, both verbally and musically,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “He was a good friend and excellent musician.”