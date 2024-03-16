Locker, Daley, Fenton and Others Included in Impressive Carifta Track & Field Squad

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Seven overseas-based athletes have been included in a 17-member national track & field team to represent Antigua and Barbuda at this year’s Carifta Games slated for March 30 to April 1 at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada.

Sprinter La’Nica Locker who is currently attending the Hinds Community College in the USA, headlines the selections in the under-20 women’s division and will compete in the 100 and 200 meters events.

She is joined by her Hinds CC male counterpart, Ajani Daley, who will compete in the men’s equivalent in the 100 meters and also as part of the 4×100 relay team.

Also selected in the under-20 women’s division is Alyssa Dyett (Monroe College) for the triple jump and Hannah Charles (Queen’s School, Jamaica) in the 800 and 1500 meters races. Princess Margaret School sprinter, Geolyna Dowdye, rounds off the selections and will run in the 100 and 200 meters races.

Joining Daley in the under-20 men’s category is Kingston College based sprinter Nicardo Clarke who will compete in the 100 and in the 4×100 meters relay while sprinter Dwayne Fleming, currently attending Monroe College, will form part of the 4×100 and 4×400 meters relay teams.

The other selected under-20 men’s athletes are Kasiya Daley (PMS), Osei Gardner (PMS), Kevon Campbell (ASSS), Caandre Pascal (PMS), Cleon Joseph (CHSS) and Nicholas Simpson (OCS).

Jamaica-based Gerilin Barnes (Queen’s School, Jamaica), is the other overseas-based athlete selected and will represent the twin-island state in the under-17 girls long jump. She is joined by the sensational Tyra Fenton of the St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) who is fresh off wins in the 100 and 200 events during the Inter-schools Track & Field Championships. Fenton will compete in the 200 and 400 meters events. Also selected in the under-17 girls division is javelin competitor, Zonique Charles of the Sir Novelle Richards Academy.

Antigua Grammar School’s Maliek Francis is the only selection in the under-17 boys’ category. He will compete in the javelin.

The squad will be coached and managed by former national athlete, Ted Daley with Oswald Baptiste as his assistant. Gillian Allen-Matthew will travel as chaperone.

Squad

Under-17 Girls

Tyra Fenton (SASS) – 200, 400

Zonique Charles (SNRA) – Javelin

Gerilin Barnes (Queen’s School, Jamaica) – Long Jump

Under-17 Boys

Maliek Francis (AGS) – Javelin

Under-20 Girls

Geolyna Dowdye (PMS) – 100, 200

La’Nica Locker (Hinds CC) – 100, 200

Hannah Charles (The Queen’s School, Jamaica) – 800, 1500

Alyssa Dyett (Monroe College) – Triple Jump

Under-20 Boys

Ajani Daley (Hinds CC) – 100, 4×100

Nicardo Clarke (Kingston College, Jamaica) – 100, 4×100

Kasiya Daley (PMS) – 200, 4×100, 4×400

Osei Gardner (PMS) – 400, 4×400

Kevon Campbell (ASSS) – 400, 4×400

Caandre Pascal (PMS) – 200, 4×100, 4×400

Dwayne Fleming (Monroe College) – 4×100, 4×400

Cleon Joseph (CHSS) – 4×100, 4×400

Nicholas Simpson (OCS) – High Jump