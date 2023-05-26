Local resort staff put best foot forward to help raise funds

- Advertisement -

Several team members from Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa participated in a 10K and 5K challenge hosted by the Hurricane Power Athletic Club as part of their annual fundraising drive to raise money for club members.

Winner of the 10K run, Kamar Thomas from the watersports department, clocked a time of 34:00:75, while Kimroy Yorke from bars came in third with the time of 42:19:09. Kavel Davis from the food and beverage department snagged the first place position in the 5K walk with a time of 43:36:13.

Sandals General Manager Matthew Cornall praised the trio for their outstanding performance and for representing the brand on the front of health and wellness.

Several Sandals staff took part in the event