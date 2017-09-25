Local official calls for probe into death threat against Dominica’s PM

Antigua and Barbuda’s Public Safety Minister Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin is calling on the police in Dominica to take action against the individual behind a death threat issued on social media against Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

In the threat, the male speaker in the profanity laced audio calls for Skerrit to be beheaded and blames him for the crisis in the Nature Isle following the passage of Hurricane Maria which has left that country without food, water, electricity and communication systems.

Benjamin told OBSERVER media while he is uncertain whether Dominica has an Electronic Crimes Act similar to the legislation in Antigua and Barbuda, there ought to be some law governing the offence.

“I trust that the police in Dominica will investigate the matter properly and find some suitable charge to lay against that person who perpetuated that type of crime,” he said.

Benjamin said this is a serious and unfortunate development.

“How can anyone in his right mind, at this time, when Prime Minister Skerrit is traversing the world seeking assistance, do that because of politics or any other malicious intent, it is regrettable, unfortunate and reprehensible,” he posited.

The individual making the call for Skerrit’s demise, also made reference to his administration’s style of governance and said nothing was done to help the people of Dominica prior to the hurricane, such as building of dams and setting up facilities for water storage among other things.

Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan, who is also aware of the matter, said that already, it has been reported to the police in his native land Dominica.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)