Local NGO names winners of animation competition

Eshe Mussington (right) was one of two winners of the competition.

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Two females were crowned winners of the BarbudanGo’s animation project.

BarbudanGo, a non-profit organisation established since 2018, operates out of Barbuda to give the community opportunities in the areas of culture, history, education, environmental preservation and disaster mitigation.

The Waitt Institute-sponsored competition was launched on April 29 of this year in the hopes of bringing awareness about fishing regulations in the sister isle. It was open to residents from both islands.

Contestants were asked to create an animation to complement pre-existing radio adverts focusing on the closed season for lobsters, the all-year ban on the parrot fish more commonly known as chub fish, or the Barbuda special area permit.

Delene Campbell and Eshe Mussington were selected as the overall winners.

Campbell, who is a Customer Service Representative at the Ministry of Education, submitted two pieces but it was her entry which promoted the all-year ban on parrot fish that gave her the win.

The winning piece for Eshe Mussington — a 15-year-old Sir McChesney George High student — was also on the all-year ban on parrot fish.

“I always loved creating art pieces using all medias. This was my first time working on an animation project and it was a challenge. I am grateful that I did it because I got to utilize my talent and, in the process, learned a lot. When mommy showed me that I was one of the winners, I was overwhelmed with joy,” Mussington said.

Shannay Gabbani, a 13-year-old student of the Antigua Girls’ High School received an honorary mention for her entry which focused on the fishing marine protected areas.

Campbell and Mussington each received a grand prize of $1,000.

Pethrolyn Isaac, one of the directors of the non-governmental organization, who is also responsible for environmental preservation, termed the event a success and thanked all the participants and sponsors for their support.

All adverts can be viewed on BarbudanGo Facebook page or #booyardfisheries.