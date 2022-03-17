Local mother-of-two enters international pageant hoping to inspire others

By Latrishka Thomas

A mother-of-two will be gracing the stage of this year’s Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda.

Thirty-eight-year-old Carol Mack-Grayman, originally from Gray’s Farm, is among the roster of moms who will be vying for the fifth crown in the contest of mothers.

Carol Mack-Grayman says she has a message for women (Photos by Thea Salmon)

As a young girl, Grayman was always intrigued “by the glitz and glam that came with a competition of this nature, but more so the confidence, intelligence and individual beauty of each contestant”, she said.

“I also paid close attention to the platforms and self-development some of the contestants gained or contributed as a result of entering a pageant.

“I have a message for women, not just mothers, and I know this is the perfect platform to deliver it,” she shared with Observer.

But more specifically, the Bolans resident is hoping to “encourage women not to conform to society’s notion of beauty, that it’s never too late to accomplish your dreams, to believe in yourself, to embrace your uniqueness, that’s it’s never too late to start over, and that you have what it takes to make a positive and lasting impact wherever you are”.

Also having been blessed with a daughter, 10, and son, seven, Grayman is hopeful that her participation in this pageant will uplift other mothers.

“Take care of your spiritual, physical and mental being. You can and will only be your best self if you are at your best. Take time to fill yourself up,” the married woman encouraged.

Despite this being her first pageant, Grayman believes that she will captivate the judges, especially with her natural singing talent, when the pageant takes place on May 28 in St Maarten.

Last year’s entrant for the twin island nation, Alline Henry-Daniel, copped the first place spot.