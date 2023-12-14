Local migrant communities to be highlighted during International Migrants Day activities

- Advertisement -

The local migrant population will be center stage during December 15 and 17 as the country prepares to observe International Migrants Day (IMD) on December 18.

On December 15, the festivities will kick off with a panel discussion at 2:30pm broadcasted via the link https://bit.ly/Conversations3.

This panel will feature three individuals who migrated to the country weighing in on the topic “The Ambition and Ability of Migrants to Contribute to Sustainable Development in Antigua & Barbuda”.

Then, on the second day, a family fun day under the theme ‘Nations and Celebrations’ will be held at the Rising Sun Grounds starting from 11am. This event is slated to display a variety of cultural aspects of local migrant groups including food, art and craft, fashion and music.

“The myriad gifts brought by brothers and sisters … to this shared home of ours have allowed for the integration of the best of our representative traditions into harmonious culture which drives social cohesion, economic growth, and purposed all around development,” Foreign Affairs Minister E P Chet Greene said.

Similarly, Patrice Quesada, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Coordinator in the Caribbean, highlighted the importance of IMD being observed.

“A recent research published by the World Bank shows that Antigua and Barbuda have 30 percent of the population defined as migrant. In a way, this is an incredible statistic and the country demonstrates what we believe that well-managed migration can be a solution, and a pillar for sustainable development,” Quesada stated.

Both IMD events are a collaboration of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda with the International Organization for Migration (IOM-UN Migration) and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Antigua.

According to the United Nations, IMD is observed annually to recognise the contributions of migrants, along with the challenges they face.

The day was appointed by the UN General Assembly on December 4, 2000 and was done in addition to the adoption of the ‘International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families’ resolution.