Local medics make history as country’s first cohort to enrol in prestigious Oxford course

The Medical Association of Antigua and Barbuda has endorsed the first cohort in the country’s history to be enrolled in the highly intensive and significantly challenging OXCEP Academic Medicine Course.

This affords a unique opportunity for the physicians to interact directly with more than 25 senior academics from the Medical Sciences Division of the University of Oxford for two weeks.

Topics will include the advanced issues in the fields of autoimmune neurology, population health, maternal and child health, psychiatry, translational medicine, respiratory immunology, oncology, gene therapy, artificial intelligence in medicine, and more.

In preparation for this journey, the delegates met with Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph. They were congratulated and encouraged as leaders amongst local health professionals to embrace the opportunity and to be a voice for one of many small island developing states.

The delegates, Drs Jodi-Ann Haughton, Jonathan McComie, Adrian Rhudd and Shivon Belle-Jarvis, are scheduled to take part in the course from June 30 to July 13, and will depart from Antigua on June 29.