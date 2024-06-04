Local junior chef competition announces winner

- Advertisement -

Azarie Crump has been revealed as the champion out of 18 skilled participants competing in a junior chef competition, according to a recent press release.

He made a coconut-infused fungee and conch shepherd’s pie with conch ceviche and passion fruit Salad, impressing the judges.

Taste of Wadadli, the Junior Chef School Competition, remains a stage for young chefs aged 12 to 19 to flaunt their culinary talents.

This event is open to secondary schools across Antigua and Barbuda, providing a stage for budding chefs to showcase their creativity, and teamwork.

It’s also a chance for them to learn from experienced professionals, compete in a friendly environment, and develop a passion for cooking while honouring local cuisine and building camaraderie.

Recognising the incredible talent on display, the Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA), led by Judge Olvanah Richardson-Burnette and Director of Tourism Jesse Thomas, are highlighting other top recipes and their creators to introduce these young chefs and their dishes to the public.

Lemar D Silver from Antigua Grammar School created a fusion pepperpot with fungee balls, Ashauny Rattary from Antigua State College made Wadadli pepperpot served with garrat sweet potato fungi.

Shemiah Francis from All Saints Secondary School served a tropical-infused pepperpot with fungee balls while Gregoryann Thomas from Sir McChesney George Secondary School presented a pepperpot dip with fungee chips.

Starting on Tuesday, the ABHTA will shine a spotlight on these junior chefs as they showcase their skills at Nicole’s Table and the Sir McChesney George Secondary School.

Nicole Arthurton Dennis and Jahmeel Greaux will be hosting the events, offering an opportunity to see these talented young chefs in action and witness their passion for cooking first-hand.

Dennis has a rich background in the restaurant industry, starting from her childhood in her parents’ restaurant in Montserrat. Her experience as a private chef at Jumby Bay has fuelled her love for Caribbean cuisine with a unique twist, focusing on delectable desserts and flavourful condiments.

Greaux is deeply passionate about empowering youth and fostering community development through education and sports. With roots in Barbuda, he is a food, nutrition, and health teacher at the Sir McChesney George Secondary School.