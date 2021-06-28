Local football club to rename league in honour of fallen member

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Six months after Rhea Jarvis’ tragic death, one local football club will bestow the honour of renaming their annual tournament for her.

The North Coast Juniors FC announced via Facebook over the weekend that after much consideration they will be renaming the Nation Cup Tournament, the Rhea Jarvis National League in dedication to the tournament’s founding organiser.

Jarvis, who passed away last December, days after contracting the coronavirus, was instrumental in getting the tournament off the ground.

“[Your] organisation and professionalism were second to none. We will always miss the jokes and your smile, but you will never be forgotten,” the statement said.

The 46-year-old healthcare worker was described by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) as a “loyal servant of the game for two decades.”

Over the years, Jarvis served as manager of the boys’ and girls’ national teams. She was also the local course organiser for the ABFA, Concacaf and FIFA, and a Caribbean Football Union and ABFA match coordinator. She was appointed to the Concacaf 2020 list of coordinators.

The Piggotts resident dedicated her time as a manager of the Piggott’s Football Club and an organiser of the North Coast Nation Cup Tournament and the Villa Lions Premier Youth League.