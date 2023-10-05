Local environmentalist praises nation’s backing of ocean conservation treaty

- Advertisement -

The country’s recent backing of a landmark agreement aimed at conserving the world’s oceans has earned praise from local environmentalist and diver Martha Watkins-Gilkes.

During last month’s United Nations General Assembly, Antigua and Barbuda signed onto the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions Treaty which seeks to establish large-scale marine protected areas in the high seas.

The move commits the twin island nation and the 80 other signatory countries to the treaty’s principles, which include the sustainable use of areas beyond countries’ national waters. These areas are said to account for almost half of the Earth’s surface yet are hardly regulated and sparsely protected.

Watkins-Gilkes believes looking after them is critical amidst the increasing negative effects of climate change.

“It’s very timely that Antigua has taken this stand as we watch the world’s environmental conditions worsen with terrible weather, fires, with floods brought on by man’s damage and destruction to the environment,” she stated.

Watkins-Gilkes, who has been a vocal campaigner on numerous environmental issues over the years, told Observer of a number of other matters she is currently working on.

She shared that discussions on banning sunscreens containing chemicals said to be harmful to coral reefs are underway with government officials.

“It’s very important these substances are controlled particularly in our island where…lots of tourists come here bringing their sunscreen, lathering up on our beaches, going into the water and doing great environmental damage,” she explained.

Oxybenzone or Benzophenone-3 is an ultraviolet (UV) radiation filter used in some sunscreens. But it has been linked to the following in early developing coral: increased susceptibility to bleaching, DNA damage, abnormal skeleton growth, and gross deformities.

Benzophenone-2, a UV radiation filter used in soaps, cosmetics, and body fragrances, can also result in coral bleaching, and increased frequency of mutation due to DNA damage. In low doses, it can kill developing corals that are less than 5cm in diameter.

Watkins-Gilkes also mentioned that the lionfish derby will return next year. The inaugural event held last year saw over 800 of the invasive creatures removed from the country’s waters.

“The very successful international lionfish derby that was held last November 2022…it’s actually going to be hosted for the second time, early in 2024,” Watkins-Gilkes stated.

The event also aims to encourage more local residents to eat lionfish which are high in heart-healthy omega-3 and low in saturated fat.

In addition, she said work remains underway on a pioneering project to grow crucial reef-building corals, including critically endangered elkhorn.

For more information about the Elkhorn Marine Conservancy visit www.EMCAntigua.com.