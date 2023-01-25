Local Domino Association gets off to a great start

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Several winners were crowned over the weekend as the Antigua and Barbuda National Domino Association (ABNDA) hosted a number of tournaments to signify the opening of their 2023 season.

Dale Henry defeated 41 other domino players to claim the top prize in the 2023 Pullarama.

Seymone Parkes was second and Joshua Michael third.

Meanwhile, Dominatrixx were crowned the 2023 4-Hand Competition champions.

They defeated Willikies Super Stars and Double Six for the top prize.

League matches will begin on Thursday starting at 8pm.

The 2023 season was officially opened with a march pass and ceremony through the city.

Eight teams — Bolans Revellers, Dominatrixx, Double Six, Parham Strikers, Ramplers, Triple Dynamite, Unstoppables and Willikies Super Stars took part in the march pass.