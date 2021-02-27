Local DJ breaks the mould with flourishing beverage business

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Antiguan disc jockey (DJ) Kwesi ‘DJ Crutches’ Jarvis continues to break the mould as the 27-year-old has stepped into the entrepreneurial realm.

Juggling the entertainment life and a business could be strenuous for some individuals, but Jarvis is shattering that thought with the success of his business, Dadli Dose.

Owner of Dadli Dose Kwesi ‘DJ Crutches’ Jarvis

Jarvis has never been one to let anything limit him from pursuing his dreams as the Grays Farm resident despite his physical impairment made a name for himself in the entertainment arena as a popular DJ and promoter with events like Hangover and Beach & Bar.

The local juice company which began in the summer of 2019, offers a combination of flavours like Blue Ginger Beer, Cherry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade and Watermelon Cucumber at affordable prices to over 50 vendors.,

“It’s like my business or day to day work, so I can still do this plus handle my entertainment side,” Jarvis said.

He explained that it was because of the demand for local juices by businesses that prompted him to jump into this arena.

His business has also garnered the attention of the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, who invited Jarvis to his office congratulating him on the venture while sampling a few drinks.

All in all, Jarvis credits planning and scheduling for the success he has garnered thus far.

When asked about how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted his business, the young entrepreneur explained that it has been a roller coaster ride.

“It’s had its ups and downs but it really has made me think outside of the box, like for example, I use my entertainment light to help businesses get more attention from those persons who follow me on social media, so it’s like working hand in hand, they get the extra business and of course, once they get more business, my product will sell alongside theirs,” Jarvis explained.

The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) graduate is encouraging others to pursue their dreams.

“The hardest thing to do is start but make sure before you start you have a plan. Starting a business without a 5-,1-,10-,20- or 2-year plan will not be profitable and you won’t be able to measure your success or where you’re planning to go,” he shared.

Dadli Dose can be found at core distributors like Tucker on The Grill, Geo’s, Chef Mint, VJ Bakery, Oyanta’s Waffle House, Billy’s Supermarket, Costpro, Gloria’s Supermarket, Jaargies and Roberts Pizza.