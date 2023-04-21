Local designer steps out of comfort zone to go big for this year’s Carnival

- Advertisement -

A special piece captured by the Trinidadian media

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

When a personalised costume made for a relative was featured on the front page of the Daily Express in Trinidad this past Carnival, it was enough to influence a young Antiguan designer to take the bold step to launch her own brand in time for the annual festival in Antigua.

Marie-Jean Winter, the brain behind Indigo Child which offers nail services and costume creation, is no stranger to the field of designing.

In fact she told Observer “it’s in my DNA”, noting that her father was one of the original mas’ builders for Dynamics Mas Troupe, considered to be the most prolific and largest band of its time.

Winter’s role at age 12 was to assist with the creation and building of the costumes from scratch and assist with the registration process, while at the same time doing customised pieces for her friends and others who wanted something special.

When the company folded, she continued with Dumz Tree, which incidentally had a section in Dynamics.

Her role at that time shifted into something totally different from what she was really interested in.

“During that time, I was doing makeup and videography and still doing my own thinking on the side.

“Last year I felt like I was tired of dimming my own light and helping out everyone else, so this year is going to be the year where I will put myself out there, not just Antigua’s Carnival but Carnival in general,” Winter said.

She continued that she has received very good reviews from many people who are supporting her creations under her brand. A few bands are also knocking on her door.

One of her specialised creations ended up on the front page of a Trinidad and Tobago daily publication back in February.

“My cousin and my sister told me they were going to Trinidad and Tobago and they needed a Monday wear so I created something for them. They both enjoyed it and somehow, somewhere, one of them ended up on the front page of the Express,” Winter said.

Winter’s expansive career also includes eyelash installation, however, costume designing remains her first love. She also wants the rest of the country to know she does way more than nails and makeup.

She currently works with a friend who helps sew the handcrafted pieces that will be available for Antigua’s Carnival and anyone who may be travelling to another territory for any festival-related events.

She can be found on most social media platforms including Instagram at official.indigochild and IndigoChildSupplies, and Facebook under IndigoChild.

More of Marie-Jean Winter’s designs