Local cricketers take talents to St. Martin cricket team

New Story

At least five of the country’s cricketers have joined the St. Martin senior national team for the ongoing Leeward Islands 50 overs tournament in Montserrat.

All-rounders Kerry Mentore and Shequan Hewlett, batsman Shacoy Floyd, medium pacer Chad Hampson and wicketkeeper batsman Joshua Thomas, will all feature for the St. Martin squad throughout the one-week tournament.

There are no rules barring the movement of players within the Leeward Islands nor do the rules dictate that the national association where the moving players are based must be notified.

Both the President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney and Vice President Kenny Lewis, declined invitations to address the issue but reports are that the association was not duly notified of the move.

President of the Liberta Sports Club and former West Indies fast bowler, Kenneth “Flipper” Benjamin, said this is the norm across the Caribbean.

“These players are free agents but it can work both ways where they can inform the association and tell them the type of players they are looking for or they can contact the players. There is nothing in the West Indies playing conditions that can stop any player from going anywhere to play so it’s not just the Leeward Islands,” he said.

Benjamin, who also coaches the PIC Blackhawks, however questioned the selection of the players given the opportunity the move presents for players with a high chance of impressing regional selectors.

“We should have looked for players who definitely you think could make an impact in terms of moving into the Leeward Islands set-up rather than just sending some players. As a matter of a fact, if I was St. Martin I would have sent for somebody like Gavin Tonge who is very useful, very experienced bowler and he can bat,” he said.

A number of local players have represented regional teams during past seasons with Shane Burton who recently captained Anguilla and Larry Joseph who represented the U.S. Virgin Islands being two of the most recent.