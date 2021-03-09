Local chef hopes to win international competition with the help of residents

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Chefs from around the globe are hoping to be named the world’s ‘Favorite Chef’ in an exclusive online competition for the best of the best.

One entrant from Antigua and Barbuda is the only small island chef to make it into the top 10 of the competition and he plans to bring the prize home.

Dwaine Joseph, of Point, has been preparing food for the past 20 years and started cooking professionally at the age of 20.

The 48-year-old told Observer that his parents taught him to cook since he was only six years old.

“Cooking is my passion and I love to explore new ideas and new food cultures from different islands. I have entered numerous amounts of cooking competitions where I won most of them,” he shared.

Joseph presently owns his own cook shop and catering service called Nyam Um Kitchen, which has been in operation for the past 15 years with the help of his parents and older sister.

He refers to them as his “biggest achievements”.

The talented chef is hoping to win the Favorite Chef competition with the votes of Antiguans and Barbudans.

Voting is now open for participants to advance into the top five and closes on March 11. Joseph is presently second in that poll.

The top five will then be broken down into the semi-finals and then the finals based on votes.

The winner of the international competition will receive $20,000 and will be featured in Bon Appétit magazine.

Joseph said that if he wins, he would “open a Soup Kitchen in my community to help feed those who cannot afford a daily meal and also open my own restaurant”. To vote, supporters are invited to visit Joseph’s Facebook page and click the link therein or visit favchef.com and search for Dwaine Joseph.