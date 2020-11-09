Local charities receive second batch of cheques

From left, M. Pagget Messiah (Chairman of the Ex-Servicemen’s Assoc.); HE Sir Rodney Williams; Mr. Johnson Browne (President, Ex-Servicemen’s Assoc.); Hon Paul Chet Greene and Mr Beresford Bell (Treasurer, Ex-Servicemen’s Assoc.)

Three local charities were recently presented with cheques of $8,000 each in the second quarterly distribution of funds raised under the “You Can Help!” campaign.

The handover was executed by Governor General and Patron of the Halo Foundation Sir Rodney Williams, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade Paul Chet Greene, a release said.

The beneficiary non-profit organisations are the Sunshine Home for Girls, the Ex-Servicemen’s Association and the St Vincent de Paul Society (Holy Family Conference).

A total of $48,000 has been distributed under the You Can Help! programme during the last three months. The funds raised will be used to assist in covering the major expenses of these charities, as they struggle to meet operational costs.

The special project was launched by the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission (London), with the purpose of engaging the diaspora and friends of Antigua and Barbuda in Europe to aid charities likely to be heavily impacted by reduced donor contributions in light of Covid-19. The project is supported by the Halo Foundation Inc, and the Caucus of Antigua and Barbuda Ambassadors and Honorary Consuls in Europe.

Approximately £30,000 has been raised to date from a now £70,000 campaign target.

To donate, visit https://foundationhalo.org/you-can-help-covid-19-charitable-fundraiser/, or contact the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission in London (E-mail: [email protected]).