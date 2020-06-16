Local car crew dishes up breakfast for the needy

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

The less fortunate in Clare Hall and Point received a little love over the weekend when the Dadli Aces Car Crew carried out a breakfast distribution.

A total of 40 breakfast meals were distributed to the homeless and other people in the two communities who have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic – all out of the pockets of kind-hearted crew members.

“My vice president, Nathanus Elizee, came up with this venture because we had heard that there were some people who basically were hungry and had no food, so he decided to put this together,” said the group’s president, Des Anthony.

He noted that this will be the first of many distributions that his crew will be doing, and they will be going into other communities too.

Although it is one of the newest car crews on the scene, Dadli Aces is fast making a name for itself in Antigua through its charitable work.

In April, the group launched its free transportation programme which helped stranded individuals access vital services during the lockdown period.

The group also donated to the maternity ward at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) earlier this year.