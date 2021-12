More than 100 homeless people living on the streets of St. John’s City will be served up a hearty meal on Monday.

This news comes as Tuker on the Grill continues its annual drive to feeding the less fortunate.

Cecil Joyce, the owner of Tucker on the Grill, tells Observer that the gesture-five years in the making-is geared at spreading love to those who are less fortunate.

This year particularly, Tucker on the Grill will be expanding its charity work.