Local Bodybuilding Federation reveals list of participants for next month’s Nationals

The nationals were last held in 2019

by Carlena Knight

The Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Federation (ABABWF) has announced its list of participants for this year’s competition.

The announcement was made via the organisation’s Facebook page last week.

In the Men’s Physique category, Ackeem George, Andre Anthony, Anthony Lawrence, Anthony Nurse, Brad Benjamin, Byron Benjamin, Dave Roacher, Duncan Corbin, Jefford Joseph, Jeremie Joseph, Jermaine Whinfield, Kenroy Christian, Paul Crum-Ewing, Ryan Gloade, Ryon Hudson, Stannard Edwards, Steve Simon and Tariq Kienesberger will compete.

Bikini Fitness will see Claudette Harris, Kemberly Greenaway, Makiva Elvin, Naricca Ballantyne, Patsy Daniel, Sharon Henry and Yvette Butler pose off, while in the Bikini Fitness Masters class Claudette Harris, Kemberly Greenaway, Naricca Ballantyne, Sharon Henry and Yvette Butler will square off.

Kala Francis, Kayla Joseph, Shahanna Thomas and Shonnette Roache will compete for the Bikini Wellness title.

Carl Christopher, Oliver Christian, Randy Christopher, Richard Thomas, Shaquelle Thomas and Sheldon Roberts will pose off for the Classic Physique trophy, while in the Men’s Bodybuilding segment Adriel Joseph, Dwanye George, Franklyn Corbin and Travughn Giddings will compete.

Men’s Bodybuilding Masters will see a lone competitor Franklyn Carbon, while in Body Fitness Laura Merchant is sole competitor.

The first ever virtual competition for the local body will take place on August 28 via pay-per-view. In keeping with Covid-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted inside the venue at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre.

Last year’s edition of the national competition was cancelled due to Covid.