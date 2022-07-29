Local author presents latest works to Governor General

- Advertisement -

Children taking part in a summer camp being held at the Silston Library to revive reading among youngsters and raise awareness of the need to restore the library were recently welcomed to Government House by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams.

The group, led by local author Margaret Irish, conducted the visit as part of an educational tour of historic sites in Antigua and Barbuda.

The visit also provided an opportunity for Irish to present copies of her latest publications, an Antiguan and Barbudan alphabet chart and colouring book, to the Governor General.

The author expressed her hope that through these materials, parents, teachers and children will be provided with culturally and socially meaningful teaching and learning experiences.

Sir Rodney commended Irish for the initiative which he said would enhance the learning experience of local children and provide them with a strong sense of identity.