Lloyd wins heat to advance to next round of 100 meters prelims in Tokyo

Antigua and Barbuda’s Joella Lloyd is through to the next round of the preliminary stages of the women’s 100 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The athlete, who has a personal best of 11.19 in the 100 meters, posted a time of 11.55 seconds to dominate her heat with her closest competitor Asimenye Simwaka of Malawi finishing second in 11.76 seconds.  

Alvin Tehupeiory was the third qualifier with a time of 11.89 second.

The results means that Lloyd will run in the second round of the preliminaries later tonight for a chance to enter into the main draw of the women’s 100 meters. 

Also, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Amya Clarke qualified from heat one when she finished third with a time of 11.67.

