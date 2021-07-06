Lloyd to lead Antigua and Barbuda’s NACAC campaign

Female sprinter and national record holder (11.19) in the 100 meters, Joella Lloyd, is leading a four-member Antigua and Barbuda team to this year’s NACAC (North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association) Under-23 Track & Field Championships slated for July 9-11 in San Jose, California.

Llloyd, who was recently confirmed as a universality spot in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, is joined by young male sprinter Ajani Daley, Darion Skerrit (200 meters) and triple jumper Taeco O’Garro.

The team will be coached by Jamille Nelson who will also double as manager.