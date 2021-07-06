26.3 C
St John's
Tuesday, 06 July, 2021
HomeThe Big ScoresLloyd to lead Antigua and Barbuda’s NACAC campaign
The Big Scores

Lloyd to lead Antigua and Barbuda’s NACAC campaign

0
23
Joella Lloyd.

Female sprinter and national record holder (11.19) in the 100 meters, Joella Lloyd, is leading a four-member Antigua and Barbuda team to this year’s NACAC (North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association) Under-23 Track & Field Championships slated for July 9-11 in San Jose, California.

Llloyd, who was recently confirmed as a universality spot in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, is joined by young male sprinter Ajani Daley, Darion Skerrit (200 meters) and triple jumper Taeco O’Garro.

The team will be coached by Jamille Nelson who will also double as manager.

Previous articleRichards: All Stars football camp delayed due to late distribution of information to clubs
Next articleRepairs to old Magistrates’ Court building to begin in “couple weeks”
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

five × 1 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021