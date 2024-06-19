Lloyd sets eyes on hitting 200 meters mark at National Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Sprinter Joella Lloyd is aiming to hit the required 22.57 seconds Olympic Games qualifying mark in the 200 meters when she competes the National Track & Field Championships slated for June 29-30 at the YASCO Sports Complex.

The University of Tennessee student had already qualified for the 100 meters with her 11.06 second run at the NCAA East Regionals Semifinals held in Lexington, Kentucky at the end of May. The qualifying standard for the 100 meters is 11.07 seconds.

“It’s important because I am a 100 meters and 200 meters athlete and I haven’t had enough chances to run the 200 meters this season and especially when I was expected to peak, I didn’t get to run it so I am excited to see what time I can put down in the 200,” she said.

Lloyd also described her recent success at the NACAC New Life Invitational held over the weekend as a proud moment. The athlete was crowned champion in the 100 meters final with a time of 11.15 seconds.

“I am proud of my win at the NACAC Championships over the weekend and showing some consistency and for nationals, I hope to probably qualify for the 200 meters,” she said.

Lloyd currently holds the 100 meters national record with a time of 11.06 second achieved in this year at the NCAA East Regionals Championships and also the 200 meters record of 22.66 seconds achieved at the same meet. Her 200 meters record eclipsed the 1994 record of 23.20 previously set by former national sprinter, Heather Samuel Daley.