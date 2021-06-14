Lloyd Misses Out On Finals Spot In NCAA Outdoor Championships

Spread the love













by Carlena Knight

National 100m female record holder Joella Lloyd could not secure a finals spot in the recently concluded NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Running last Thursday in the second semi-finals of three for the University of Tennessee, Lloyd could not qualify for the women’s 100m finals as she ran a time of 11.68 seconds, a significantly slower time than her season’s best of 11.19 to finish seventh in the race.

Only the top two from each of the three races automatically qualified for the finals, while the next best three times out of all three semi-final races earn a finals spot.

Ackera Nugent of Baylor University secured the last finals spot with a time of 11.39.

Lloyd will still have an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics as she is expected to compete in the national championships which is slated for later this month at YASCO.