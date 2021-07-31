Lloyd, Gordon Speak On Olympics Experience As Roberts Exits Despite Gallant Swim Effort

By Neto Baptiste

National sprinter, Joella Lloyd, is hoping to utilize the experience gained at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a springboard going into the 2022 track season.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show following her exit from the 100 meters, the Antiguan said competing in Tokyo was a learning experience she hopes to use to her benefit going forward.

“I have to think to myself that I belong here with these big names ,and that I can do just about anything they can do, so once I have that hope I know that I can do wonders the next Olympics,” she said.

Lloyd finished outside of the top three in her second preliminary heat in the 100 meters on Friday when she clocked 11.54 seconds to finish seventh from amongst a tough field which saw the USA’s Teahna Daniel cross the line first with a time of 11.04.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was second in 11.07 while third was Murielle Ahoure of Conte de Ivoire in 11.16 seconds.

Earlier, Lloyd ran 11.55 seconds to dominate her opening heat and advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, despite a gallant effort by female national swimmer and two-time Olympian, Samantha Roberts, in heat five of the 50 meters freestyle swimming competition, her sixth place finish in the event has put her out of the games.

Swimming in lane three, the Antiguan posted a time of 27.63 seconds, just off her personal best and national record of 27.13 seconds.

Sailor Jalese Gordon wrapped up her 10-race performance at the Olympics with races nine and 10 in the Women’s One Person Dinghy Laser competition held in Enoshima.

The 19-year-old said the competition was much tougher that what she had become accustomed to in the Caribbean.

“These girls are quick because like one minute they are there and then the next they are gone. Today [Friday] I was in my last race and there were two girls who would have gone to the Olympics before and to other world dinghy championships, and there are very good sailors in Paige Railey of the USA, and Annalise Murphy from Ireland. I was a boat length in front of them heading towards the finish and I looked away for a brief second just to see where the wind was coming from, but by the time I looked back they were like a boat length ahead of me. I don’t know how it happened, but I think that speed is definitely a huge factor that sets the girls here apart from the girls I would have sailed against in regional competitions,” she said. Gordon finished 38th from amongst a fleet of 44 sailors in race number nine before registering a 41st finish in race number 10. Only the top 10 sailors will go into the medal round of the sailing competition.