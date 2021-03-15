Lloyd finishes sixth in final race of indoor season

Despite finishing sixth in her individual race, Lloyd walked away with some hardware as she was a part of her school’s 4x400m female relay team that finished first

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

National sprinter, Joella Lloyd, could not get the successful end to her indoor season that she had hoped for, with the University of Tennessee sophomore forced to settle for a sixth place finish over the weekend.

Lloyd competed in the 60m dash at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Competing on Friday, Lloyd finished second in her qualifying heat in a time of 7.17 seconds while Norfolk State’s Kiara Grant won the heat in a time of 7.16 seconds.

A day later, Lloyd would compete in the finals of the female 60m dash and finish sixth with a time of 7.23 seconds.

Despite not finishing in the top three, Lloyd will be one of the 10 fastest women in the indoor format in the 60m dash.

Oregon’s Kemba Nelson won the race in a time of 7.05 seconds, while Twanisha Terry with 7.14 seconds (USC) and Kiara Grant with 7.16 seconds claimed second and third place respectively.

Lloyd walked away with some hardware from the event as she was a part of the winning team in finals one for the 4x400m relay. They recorded a time of 3:37.25 to finish in front of UCLA (3:36.65), Texas University (3:32.64) and Minnesota University (3:35.51).