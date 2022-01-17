Lloyd earns top prize in season opener

By Carlena Knight

Antiguan Sprinter Joella Lloyd opened her 2022 collegiate season with victory in the 60m indoor event at the Virginia Tech Invitational over the weekend at the Rector Field House.

Competing in the prelims just a few hours earlier on Friday, Lloyd who is the country’s 100m female national record holder, qualified for the finals after winning heat four of the event in a time of 7.47 seconds. Not only was her time the fastest in her heat, but it was also the quickest overall time.

The 2020 Olympian and Tennessee University athlete bettered that time in the finals, stopping the clock at 7.30 secs to claim the top spot.

Virginia University’s Jada Seaman and Kayla Bonnick finished second and third respectively with times of 7.45 secs and 7.55.