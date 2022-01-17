27 C
St John's
Monday, 17 January, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesLloyd earns top prize in season opener
The Big Stories

Lloyd earns top prize in season opener

0
3
National record holder in the women’s 100 meters, Joella Lloyd, will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Tokyo Olympics slated for July 28 to August 8.

By Carlena Knight

Antiguan Sprinter Joella Lloyd opened her 2022 collegiate season with victory in the 60m indoor event at the Virginia Tech Invitational over the weekend at the Rector Field House.

Competing in the prelims just a few hours earlier on Friday, Lloyd who is the country’s 100m female national record holder, qualified for the finals after winning heat four of the event in a time of 7.47 seconds. Not only was her time the fastest in her heat, but it was also the quickest overall time.

The 2020 Olympian and Tennessee University athlete bettered that time in the finals, stopping the clock at 7.30 secs to claim the top spot.

Virginia University’s Jada Seaman and Kayla Bonnick finished second and third respectively with times of 7.45 secs and 7.55.

Previous article‘More could be done’ says Fuller with regards to honouring Antiguan rowers
Next articleCoates defends Wings, calls on ABFA executive to “lead by example”
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

six − five =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

You can’t make this stuff up

Oh, ohhhh!

Oh, ohhhh!

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021