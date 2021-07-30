Lloyd bows out of 100 meters after promising first round

Sprinter Joella Lloyd will not advance to the next round of the women’s 100 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lloyd finished outside of the top three in her second preliminary heat in the 100 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Running in lane two, the Antiguan clocked 11.54 seconds to finish seventh from amongst a tough field which saw the USA’s Teahna Daniel cross the line first with a time of 11.04.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was second in 11.07 while third was Murielle Ahoure of Conte de Ivoire in 11.16 seconds.

Just hours earlier Lloyd posted a time of 11.55 seconds to dominate her heat with her closest competitor Asimenye Simwaka of Malawi finishing second in 11.76 seconds.

The latest results however means that she has been eliminated from the event.