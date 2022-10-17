Living Style, TG Welding and ABDF get wins on opening day of MPL Sherma Jackson softball competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were victories for Living Style, TG Welding and Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored MPL Sherma Jackson Business League 10 overs softball cricket competition on Sunday.

In the first game of a triple-header at the Potters playing field, Living Style defeated PEL Desi Boys by 40 runs.

Batting first, Living Style amassed 107 for four in their 10 overs. Amos Brunney hit a top score of 45 with Shamar Pierrier adding 34 to the total. Dupaul Rambrich was the pick of the bowler for the losers, picking up one wicket for six runs in his lone over.

In reply, Desi Boys could only muster 67 for five in their allotment of 10 overs. Adrani Mukherji and Ashmaq Ahmad by scored 10 runs.

Also at Potters, TG Welding defeated ABFBAHLUR by 56 runs. Batting first, TG Welding posted 97 for four in their 10 overs with their best batting effort coming from Visal Gobin who mad 26. Monique Titus picked up two wickets for 15 runs in two overs in a losing effort.

When their turn at the crease arrived, AFBAHLUR were restricted to just 41 for nine in their 10 overs with Richie Thomas hitting a top score of 15. Gobin and Andra Samuel did the damage with the ball, claiming three and two wickets respectively.

In the other match contested Sunday, ABDF made light work of Time of Victory by 47 runs. Opting to bat first, ABDF raised 114 for four in their 10 overs with Saurad Ambrose falling just two runs short of a half century at 48. Michael Marcillin added 34 to the effort.

In giving chase, Time of Victory could only get to 67 for seven in their 10 overs. Essan Warner hit a top score of 14 in a losing effort, while Marcillin bagged two wickets for 14 runs in two overs for ABDF.