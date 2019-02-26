Litter bin locations carefully plotted

With the passage of the Litter Control and Prevention Bill in Parliament last week, Health, Wellness and Environment Minister Molwyn Joseph and his technicians took to the streets of St. Johns on Sunday where they marked over 75 of the 90-plus sites where litter bins will be erected across the city. The law makes provision for stiff fines and penalties to be handed out to individuals and companies who wantonly litter and dump illegally.



An assessment was done by the Development Control Authority, the Central Board of Health, the St. John’s Development Corporation, the Ministry of Health, and the Public Works Department. From that assessment a map was created, allowing the officials to mark the areas.