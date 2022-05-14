Lions Club to host fundraising golf tournament

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Cedar Valley Golf Club will, on Saturday, host the Sixth Annual Antigua Lions Club Golf Tournament as the charitable organisation seeks to raise funds for community and social programmes.

The three-man scramble tournament will be contested on Saturday and is set to tee off at 9am.

One member of the Antigua Lions Club, George Roberts, explained how the funds raised during the golf event will go back into the society.

“Prostate screening, breast cancer screening, donations of prosthesis and wheelchairs to the disabled, and we go to the mental home on a monthly basis with snacks and drinks and just socialise with the people in need. We offer financial assistance to those seeking medical attention, both local and overseas, and we also do support for indigent families, families affected by hurricanes and fires. We construct bus shelters in rural areas, deliver our food baskets on a weekly basis; for over 10 years we’ve been doing that for the shut-in and we also look at organising eye-screening in the primary schools,” he said.

The tournament carries a registration fee of $210 per player with winners receiving airfare to neighbouring St Kitts to participate in the St Kitts Open slated for June 3-5. There will also be prizes for hole in one, closest to the line, nearest to the pin and other achievements during the tournament.

Registration can be done at the Cedar Valley Golf Club.