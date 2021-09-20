25.2 C
St John's
Monday, 20 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesLions Club launches community garden in St John’s
The Big Stories

Lions Club launches community garden in St John’s

0
2
A symbolic watering of the crops was carried out by Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams (Photos contributed)

The Lions Club of Antigua has named its first community garden after its longest serving member, Leroy Warren. 

The Lion Leroy Warren Community Garden was launched at its Long Street location last Friday. 

 Lion Leroy Warren GOH PMJF joined the club in 1969, the year after its establishment in the country. 

The garden was started under the auspices of Immediate Past President, Lion Desiree Edwards.

It is intended to be a pilot for a series of similar gardens around the island, which will supplement the produce required for the club’s weekly hot meals programme and potentially become a source of revenue to aid in the club’s other charitable projects.

 To mark the occasion, a symbolic watering of the crops was carried out by the Governor General, and baskets of the garden’s harvest were presented to him.

Previous articlePAHO reaffirms importance of returning to face-to face learning
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

eleven + four =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021