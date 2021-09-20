Lions Club launches community garden in St John’s









The Lions Club of Antigua has named its first community garden after its longest serving member, Leroy Warren.

The Lion Leroy Warren Community Garden was launched at its Long Street location last Friday.

Lion Leroy Warren GOH PMJF joined the club in 1969, the year after its establishment in the country.

The garden was started under the auspices of Immediate Past President, Lion Desiree Edwards.

It is intended to be a pilot for a series of similar gardens around the island, which will supplement the produce required for the club’s weekly hot meals programme and potentially become a source of revenue to aid in the club’s other charitable projects.

To mark the occasion, a symbolic watering of the crops was carried out by the Governor General, and baskets of the garden’s harvest were presented to him.