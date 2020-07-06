Lions Club, Jumby Bay Fund continue gift of giving

Members of the Lions Club of Antigua with food packages ready for delivery.

The Jumby Bay Fund in partnership with the Lions Club of Antigua successfully executed another food distribution project on the weekend.

A total of 822 packages — 411 bags of dry foods and hygiene products and 411 bags of produce — were packed and distributed on Saturday.

Donations were also made to The Care Project, Fiennes Institute and Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital.

This project, which provides assistance for the unemployed, pensioners and individuals who continue to be impacted the most by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Antigua and Barbuda, continues to be successful with the assistance of volunteers, to include St Anthony’s Secondary School.

The Lions Club extends gratitude to all involved, as their assistance with the logistics made the execution seamless.