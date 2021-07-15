Lions Club installs new board for 2021/22 Service Year

The Lions Club of Antigua has begun its new service year with the installation of their new Executive Board for 2021-2022. The installation ceremony was held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium- Presidential Suite on July 11. The club recommitted to selflessly serving the communities of Antigua and Barbuda.

Lion David Matthias has been installed as the club’s new President for the upcoming service year with Lion Roslyn Zachariah, MJF as the Club’s Secretary and Lion Oluichi Morton as the Club’s Treasurer.

Other installed Board Members are Lion Gerard Shoul, MJF- 1st Vice President; Lion Leandra Lewis, MJF- 2nd Vice President; Lion Samantha Malone, MJF- Membership Director; Lion Desiree Edwards, MFJ- LCIF Coordinator; Lion Carol Scholar-Marketing Communications Chairperson; Lion Cathia Christopher- Service Chairperson; Lion Renee Ambrose- Tail Twister and Lion Karian Joseph- Lion Tamer.

In his remarks, the newly installed President Matthias announced his theme for the new service year was “Compassion, Prudence and Selflessness in Service”.

“Our club will continue to build on a legacy of service with a renewed heart, and a renewed sense of compassion and caring for our community,” he added. “Our club will continue to do the very things that fuel us as Lions; that is selfless service. With much prudence, our focus will be choosing service delivery projects that will have greater impact and reach for those who are most in need. We are Lions and we are called to care, serve and be compassionate.”

Since the club’s chartering in1968, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, such as the Annual Prostate Screening and Eye Screenings in schools. Proceeds from fundraising events have gone to the continuity of the Hot Meals Programme, Bursary Programme for Primary Schools and visits to Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital.

The Lions Club of Antigua has 70 members and meets on the first and third Tuesday every month at 8 pm.Lions clubs are a group of service driven men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.