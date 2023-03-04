Lion Hill, Bendals, Fort Road and Green City get First Division wins

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former Premier Division champions Lion Hill FC were the biggest winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Thursday when they hammered JSC Progressors 4-0 into the fourth position in the standings with 22 points after 13 showings.

Tiquan Teague led the way for Lion Hill, scoring twice with goals in minutes 59 and 90. Cassell Southwell was also on target for the winners while an own-goal by Craige Andrew in minute 27 accounted for the other strike.

Lion Hill are now just one point behind third-placed Green City FC and two points behind John Hughes with 24 points. Garden Stars lead the standings with 37 points.

Progressors, following what was their 11th loss in 13 showings, remain bottom of the table with four points.

Also on Thursday, Bendals FC defeated John Hughes 2-0 at Bendals. Ken Murray and Alpha Otto each scored once with strikes in minutes eight and 44 respectively. Murray’s goal came from the penalty spot.

The win moves Bendals to 20 points from 13 showings and fifth in the standings, while John Hughes remain second with 24 points.

There was victory as well for Fort Road who beat Bolans 3-2 when they met in Fort Road. Alren Lewis was on fire for the winners, scoring in minutes nine, 31 and 73. Taiem Tonge and Janic Richards each scored once for Bolans in minutes one and 38 respectively.

Fort Road move to 17 points and seventh in the standings while Bolans are sixth with 17 points.

In Thursday’s other match, Police FC beat Green City 1-0. Kelly Reid scored the lone goal of the contest from the penalty spot. Police are eighth on the standings with 16 points.