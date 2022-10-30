Lifelong Learning Unit graduates told to embrace their ‘learning journey’, nationals encouraged to pursue academic success despite the challenges￼

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Discipline and hard work is a good combination to achieving success.

That’s the view of Sales Executive Noel Browne who graduated top of his class in the Harvard Credential of Readiness programme offered by the Lifelong Learning Unit at the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus.

The course, the most subscribed for 2022, is part of an entire suite being offered by the unit which was established this August to expose adult learners in the workplace to a diverse range of options to further boost capacity and sharpen their skills.

Browne addressed his fellow graduates during a ceremony on Thursday, sharing that given his current responsibilities and involvement in the community, he was a bit fearful of joining the courses which he later excelled in.

“I am happy today that I did not allow my fear to deprive me of this great experience which I had while tackling courses in financial accounting, business analytics and managerial mathematics.

“I am not suggesting that fear does not have its place, it does. But when it comes to educational pursuits the fear of heights should never prevent us from taking the risks and starting the quest for greater knowledge. The Credential of Readiness programme for me was prescriptive, it tackled areas I needed to refresh, as it relates to my work and career development,” Browne said.

Several other notable professionals from across Antigua, including host of the OBSERVER AM show, Daren Matthew-Ward participated in the Harvard programme.

Former Newsco Limited Observer News Producer, Kadeem Joseph, was also a top student in the course, Marketing in a Digital World.

Another awardee, Colin Murraine, who was among four institutionalised individuals to excel in the Entrepreneurship course – the power of an idea, also shared his experience.

Murraine said the journey was not easy, but he is grateful.

“We must find strength in having overcome these obstacles, although they have caused hardships, they ought not to deter us from accomplishing this important goal. I stand before you in hopes of becoming an inspiration. We have made it through the most stressful and crushing time, we have proved to ourselves that no matter the challenge, we will overcome,” Murraine said.

Kaniel Martin, Joel Kwame’ Seraphin and Kenisha Whyte are the other three top performers in the Entrepreneurship course.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of Administration at UWI FIC, Hyram Forde, says the Lifelong Learning Unit has had a significant impact since its establishment.

“The Lifelong Learning Unit over the last year or so would have provided a terrific opportunity for citizens in Antigua and Barbuda and outside the wider region, offering these array of courses that certainly, will provide the necessary impetus for them to get back to learning all over again,” Forde said.

Executive Director of the unit, Paula Lee, also expressed gratitude to the awardees, professors and others for their hard work, and she encouraged the awardees to continue their learning journey.

“I believe in my people, my citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and the OECS. The only way that we are going to change our situation is if we embrace the knowledge economy, Lee said.

She advised nationals to accept an enrolment at the University as gifts for the yuletide season and other special occasions, as a means of furthering their “learning journey.”