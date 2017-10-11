Licence suspended, driver in toddler accident remanded

Virgin Bougouneau, of Potters was sent to Her Majesty’s Prison until January 8, 2018 or at least until she can secure bail in the High Court.

The 47-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the car that struck and dragged four-year-old Faith Laville, and was charged with dangerous driving, was remanded to prison when she appeared before Magistrate Dexter Wason in Traffic Court, yesterday.

The Potters resident was charged over the weekend following the accident on Thursday that left the Mary E. Pigotts School kindergartner in a serious condition at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

OBSERVER media was not present during the court appearance, but was informed by the traffic department that the magistrate cited that due to the nature of the child’s injury, Bougouneau will have to secure bail in the High Court.

Reports suggest that Faith and her two older sisters were on the pedestrian crossing outside Little Canton Supermarket, when drivers travelling in both directions stopped to let the children cross. However, Bougouneau reportedly overtook the courteous drivers and struck the child.

Bougouneau was also served with a letter from the Traffic Commissioner, Wendel Robinson that her driver’s licence will be suspended, until the conclusion of the matter in the court.

Head of Traffic, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Leonard Cabral said it was unfortunate that the toddler had to be seriously injured for drivers to understand that they must respect the traffic laws, particularly when it comes to pedestrians.

