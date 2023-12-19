LICB Under 15 Cricket Camp hailed a great success by Assistant Coach Frederick

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board invited 32 talented under 15 cricketers to take part in a one-week camp in Nevis which was held from the 11th to 17th December.

The camp was coordinated by Pernel Watley who is the LICB Youth Coordinator, with the aim of identifying and nurturing the region’s emerging talents, providing a platform for young players to showcase their skills as the association prepares a team for the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Tournament slated for Easter 2024.

Players were selected from four island territories — Antigua and Barbuda, Sint Maarten, St Kitts and Nevis.

The squad was coached by former Leeward Islands player, Jacques Taylor, former Antigua and Barbuda batsman turned coach Ajarni ‘Coach Rush’ Frederick and renowned coach Percy Daniel.

J’Quan Athanaze of Antigua and Barbuda who is the son of former Leeward Islands cricketer, Justin Athanaze and Lawshorn Bergan of St. Kitts were given charge over the two teams selected to play.

In the first 50 Overs trials match played on the 14th December, J’Quan XI batted first and scored 148 runs in 48 overs as Karese Farrell top scored with 42, while Athanaze had 27 with Mikey Seegolam contributing 22.

Nicholas Hero picked up three for nine runs, Kerique Mentor had two for 11. In reply, Lawshorn XI could only manage 150 for 9 from their allotted 50 overs.

Kyan Maccow got 25, Jathan Edward 21, and Hosea Roberts 20.

Rondre Daniel collected three for 13 runs with Nazair Williams two for 34. J’Quan XI won by 38 runs.

The second trial match saw a change in leadership with Hosea Roberts and Rondre Daniel getting opportunities to lead their respective teams.

Hosea XI batted first and got to 144 all out in 41.5 overs. Aeden Williams top scored with 33. West Indies Under 19 female pacer Jahzara Claxton and Tayari Tonge claimed two wickets apiece.

Rondre XI responded by reaching the 145 target in 30.1 overs with the score 147 for 5. Athanaze slammed a top score of 54 as Farrell stroked an unbeaten 44 along with Jaeden Bramble’s 21 to help Rondre XI win by five wickets.

The final match that was supposed to be played on Sunday was rained out. The team will now await the selection of the 14-man squad that will begin training towards the regional tournament in Easter 2024.